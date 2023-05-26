Denver wants to use artificial intelligence to help dispatchers know when to send its Support Team Assisted Response (STAR) team.

Details: The city plans on using a program developed by Corti, a Denmark-based company specializing in AI for health care, to help determine which Denver 911 calls are STAR-eligible, agency director Andrew Dameron tells us.

STAR, which launched in June 2020 as a pilot program, sends a clinician and paramedic instead of police to calls involving concerns like trespassing, welfare checks, mental health and intoxication or substance use.

Why it matters: City officials say it's likely the first time a city agency will be using AI technology, which in recent months has faced scrutiny over its application and potential impact.

The intrigue: The software won't work in real time, and has not yet been deployed, though Dameron says it is "imminent."

It will review recorded 911 calls, Dameron tells us, and search for patterns and keywords that indicate a situation that could benefit from STAR's assistance.

That could be used to help a dispatcher's ability to better identify an appropriate response, since it's up to emergency dispatchers to determine whether to send police, fire, EMS or STAR to calls.

By the numbers: The city will pay CORTI this year $60,000 for the services, according to documents obtained by Axios Denver via a public records request.

What they're saying: "My hope, at least, is it will further help us to identify that realm of STAR-eligible calls that we may be missing right now," Dameron tells us.

He said differentiating between a call that could go to the STAR instead of police is still a relatively new skill for dispatchers.

The big picture: The software will help with the department's goal to strengthen STAR's response time, and further build it out as its own emergency response agency alongside police, fire and EMS.

STAR is expanding from five to eight vans this year.

Context: Right now, if anyone dials 911, the police non-emergency line, or the STAR line (720-913-STAR), a call taker — different from a dispatcher — will ask questions about the situation, including safety concerns.

The call taker can then flag a call to signal it's STAR-eligible, which the dispatcher can see and then prioritize sending a STAR team out.

Between the lines: Corti and the city began discussions about using its software in Denver in late 2021, Gerrit Van Arkel, vice president of customers and implementation at Corti, tells us.

Van Arkel tells us the software Denver is using is called Corti Clear, and it's used to identify trends with call takers and as a training tool to help with accuracy and efficiency.

Go deeper: The Seattle Fire Department started using Corti about six years ago, Corti head of brand Jack Lasse McInnes tells us.