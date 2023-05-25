Local filmmaker Taylor McFadden shoots "Lovers" in Denver

Director Taylor McFadden (at right, in sunglasses) during the filming of "Lovers" in Denver. Photo: Courtesy of Devon Wycoff.

The comment from the movie producer was music to Taylor McFadden's ear: "Only you can direct this."

Context: McFadden, a filmmaker who grew up in Highlands Ranch, had written a movie with a personal connection.

It focuses on a woman returning home after a close friend takes their own life — mirroring real-life events for McFadden, who says over a two-year span, she lost multiple friends to suicide and drug addiction.

Details: Called "Lovers," the film is set in Denver, and was shot in the city over the past winter, according to 5280.

It took more than two weeks and received film incentives from the state.

Zoom in: Denverites will recognize scenes at the Hi-Dive on South Broadway — McFadden used to work there — and Union Station, as well as other local businesses she said she wanted to showcase.

There are also shoots featuring the view from Lookout Mountain.

What they're saying: "What I hope people take away from this film is to just call your friends — we need each other," McFadden tells us.

She was also keen to create a film highlighting female friendships, saying she doesn't often see movies showing women supporting and caring for one another.

Zoom out: The movie is in post-production. McFadden tells us she wants it released within the next six to eight months.