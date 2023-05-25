Local filmmaker Taylor McFadden shoots "Lovers" in Denver
The comment from the movie producer was music to Taylor McFadden's ear: "Only you can direct this."
Context: McFadden, a filmmaker who grew up in Highlands Ranch, had written a movie with a personal connection.
- It focuses on a woman returning home after a close friend takes their own life — mirroring real-life events for McFadden, who says over a two-year span, she lost multiple friends to suicide and drug addiction.
Details: Called "Lovers," the film is set in Denver, and was shot in the city over the past winter, according to 5280.
- It took more than two weeks and received film incentives from the state.
Zoom in: Denverites will recognize scenes at the Hi-Dive on South Broadway — McFadden used to work there — and Union Station, as well as other local businesses she said she wanted to showcase.
- There are also shoots featuring the view from Lookout Mountain.
What they're saying: "What I hope people take away from this film is to just call your friends — we need each other," McFadden tells us.
- She was also keen to create a film highlighting female friendships, saying she doesn't often see movies showing women supporting and caring for one another.
Zoom out: The movie is in post-production. McFadden tells us she wants it released within the next six to eight months.
- She's got her fingers crossed for a premiere at the Telluride Film Festival, which she calls a "gem" for Colorado.
