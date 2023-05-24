If you're searching for a spot to sit back and sip on something special, look no further than these local wine bar suggestions from Axios Denver readers.

Rob S.: "I've been visiting Cana Wine Bar on South Broadway for years. They curate a diverse mix of quality wines and provide good guidance on making a selection. Nice specials throughout the week, plus a fun mix of seating options inside and outside the converted house."

Emily B.: "Small, cozy, and relaxed. Perfect for treating yourself on a weeknight. Great staff!"

Alayna's thought bubble: I love this lively wine bar in Denver's Union Station neighborhood, named Westword's Best Wine Bar of 2023, because it combines two of my favorite things — great vinyl music and top-tier food — with a thoughtful mix of both approachable and splurgy wine options.

Of note: Flight Night is the restaurant's ritual every Wednesday, when the team pairs a musical artist or genre with a curated flight of five wines.

The recently-expanded spot in Congress Park, which has been in the neighborhood since 2010, now has double the space for locals to gather and enjoy a great glass of wine in a casual, yet sophisticated space. Thanks to Tracy C. for the suggestion.

Katy P.: "This little-known gem I used to work at is up at 66th and Washington. They have a small plot of land where they grow their own grapes down the road, plus get most of their other grapes from Colorado out in the Palisades. They are a winery with a tasting room, delicious food, and a cute outdoor patio. The Balistreri family runs the operation and does daily cellar tours as well. Worth checking out!"

Chris N. agrees: "You can sit at the bar and taste a flight of their wines, go downstairs and see where the wine is made, or go to the back room and have a gourmet meal or appetizers. Their orange wines are unusual."

This natural wine bar is nestled in the heart of RiNo, with a menu celebrating off-the-wall wines and crispy fried chicken — a pairing you probably won't find at another local sipping spot. H/t to Julia K. for the suggestion.

Located in uptown Denver and recommended by Christopher C., this authentic French wine bar is owned by husband-and-wife Alexis and Alexandra Tréton, who moved to Denver from the suburbs of Paris in 2020 to open their dream shop.

Terri B.: "A cozier option with great wine selections."

Recommended by reader Beth H., this women-owned wine bar serves nearly 40 wines by the glass and boasts a beautiful two-story, light-filled space overlooking Fairfax Park.

Megan M.: "This place is located in the Lincoln Center Building and carries Willamette Valley Vineyards wine! 🤌🏽🤌🏽🤌🏽"

Cathy B.: "Some of the local wineries in Denver are just awful, but the wine tastes good here. Sorry, I'm a California girl."