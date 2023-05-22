Gaucho Parrilla serves flame-kissed Argentinian food in Arvada

Grilled salmon sliders and the churrasco a la brasa (skirt steak with chimichurri sauce) from Gaucho Parrilla. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

Open flame is the name of the game at Gaucho Parrilla, an Argentinian-inspired food stall that opened earlier this year at Freedom Street Social in Arvada.

Details: The eatery is run by chef Oscar Padilla, who previously led Denver restaurants Toro and Tamayo and made a splash in February when he won an episode of the Food Network's hit show "Chopped."

With a focus on wood fire and smoke, Padilla's food stall serves Latin-style tapas and entrees, like chorizo empanadas, plantains and bacon, and buñuelos, a donut-like street snack.

What I ordered: Grilled salmon sliders on brioche buns with tomato jam, black mayo, carrot slaw and avocado ($13), which came perfectly charred and crispy on the outside but still super tender and juicy to bite into.

My partner ordered the signature churrasco a la brasa — skirt steak with chimichurri and crispy patatas bravas — which he dubbed delicious and a great deal for just $22.

If you go: Gaucho Parrilla is open daily and serves brunch Friday-Sunday. Hours vary.