To get smart about wine, you need to develop your palate.

What to know: We turned to Vail Valley sommelier Kristin Hunter for advice. She makes wine under the label Shovel Blanc and offers expertise and experiences through her company, Lemon Rock.

She shared these three tips with us about how to taste wine.

🥂 Build a wine flight: To learn the differences in varieties, build a flight with five to six that cover a broad spectrum. "I like to start with a really light white wine, then work up to a darker red and finish with champagne to cleanse the palate," Hunter says.

For the advanced taster, get the same variety of wine from different regions, such as a pinot noir from Oregon, California and Burgundy, France.

🍷 Pro tip: "I find that when you're doing a wine tasting with people, it's helpful to have at least two glasses in front of you so you can go back and forth and compare and contrast," she says.

And you need proper glassware: a wine glass that can accentuate the aromas.

👃 It's all about the aroma: "Smell is the most important thing," Hunter says. She recommends you swirl the wine and "get your nose into that glass." Then, she says, take a swig and spit so it covers every part of your mouth. See how it feels on your tongue and gums, she adds.

The bottom line: "Whenever you're in a tasting group, don't be shy. Say what's on your mind, even if it's a really wacky flavor, a nostalgic smell from childhood. It gets the group talking and excited about where the conversation can go," Hunter says.