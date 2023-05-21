Colorado's wine industry looks to adapt to unpredictable seasons

Data: Colorado Wine, Colorado Department of Revenue; Chart: Axios Visuals

Colorado's wine country is far from California's famed Napa Valley. For one, it's much harder to grow grapes here.

What they're saying: "It's not easy. We don't have enough water … and the weather is just unpredictable," says Doug Caskey, the executive director of the state's Wine Industry Development Board.

State of the vineyard: Climate change doesn't help either. "The Grand Valley American Viticultural Area is already a hot climate during the summer, so if those temps go up that's a problem," Caskey told John. "It's that shoulder season inconsistency that's been a bigger issue."

By the numbers: Colorado winemakers rebounded last season after a tough two-year stretch from 2020-2021, boosting production to 1,856,099 liters, or 201,417 cases, state figures show.

Yes, but: It remains below historical highs in terms of production and market share.

What's new: Colorado farmers are adapting by diversifying their vineyards and planting new grape varieties in the hopes that if they lose one, others may survive.

Cab Franc and Merlot are traditionally strong Colorado varieties, but the less-known St. Vincent and Chambourcin grapes are becoming more popular. Riesling grapes also do well in Colorado's climate.

New wine types, such as pet-nat and sparkling, are keeping tasters interested.

The intrigue: One factor driving the industry is growth in Western Slope wineries outside the Palisade-focused Grand Valley area, where production has increased steadily every year, including 22% in the 2021-2022 season.

The bottom line: When tasting Colorado wine, Caskey said it's about expectations. "It's important to remember that Colorado is not California," he says.