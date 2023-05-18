1 hour ago - News
Colorado elementary student advances in Doodle for Google art contest
A Fort Collins student is advancing in a Doodle for Google art contest after her submission was voted one of the best in the Grade 4-5 age group by a panel of celebrity judges.
- Aubrie Kapperman's creation, titled "Mom and Cats," is inspired by what fills her heart.
What she's saying: "I'm grateful for my mom and cats because they make me feel happy. I'm grateful for color and softness because it makes me feel alive," she said in a statement.
What's next: Kapperman is competing with more than 50 other students to become the last doodler standing. The winner will have their work featured on Google's homepage, score a $30,000 college scholarship, plus a $50,000 tech grant for their school.
- Help her get there by voting online. The poll closes at 11:50pm PDT May 25.
- The top five finalists will be announced May 30. A winner will be announced June 6.
