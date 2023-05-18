Fort Collins elementary student Aubrie Kapperman's submission in the annual Doodle for Google art contest. Photo: Courtesy of Doodle for Google

A Fort Collins student is advancing in a Doodle for Google art contest after her submission was voted one of the best in the Grade 4-5 age group by a panel of celebrity judges.

Aubrie Kapperman's creation, titled "Mom and Cats," is inspired by what fills her heart.

What she's saying: "I'm grateful for my mom and cats because they make me feel happy. I'm grateful for color and softness because it makes me feel alive," she said in a statement.

What's next: Kapperman is competing with more than 50 other students to become the last doodler standing. The winner will have their work featured on Google's homepage, score a $30,000 college scholarship, plus a $50,000 tech grant for their school.