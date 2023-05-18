Denver weekend guide: Food trucks, Shania Twain and more
This weekend's events in Denver include a food truck festival, a few concerts and an outdoor pop-up market in RiNo.
🌯 1. Eat from a truck ... or 20
Bring your appetite and choose from over 20 food trucks at this year's Food Truck Carnival in Northglenn. The city's sixth annual carnival will also include music, arcade games and rides.
Why it matters: FTC is one of the biggest food truck gatherings in the Denver area.
When: 4–9pm Friday, noon–9pm Saturday, noon–5pm Sunday.
Location: Northglenn Recreation Center. Parking information here.
Cost: Free entry; $35 for all-access pass to carnival games and rides ($5 coupon), $7 for beer/cocktails, food truck prices vary.
👀 2. Look ahead
Don't wait — grab your tickets early to this popular event:
- 🍖 Q BBQ Fest: Pass the barbecue sauce — the fifth annual Q BBQ Fest will return to Mile High Stadium for Memorial Day weekend. Tickets.
🏀 3. The big game
- Nuggets vs. Lakers: Thursday, the Nuggets host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. Tipoff is at 6:30pm. Last-minute tickets.
Worthy of your time
🎤 Thursday: Kali Uchis: Red Moon in Venus Tour
- Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis is performing songs from her new album "Red Moon in Venus" at the Fillmore Auditorium. Show starts at 7:30. Tickets.
🌸 Saturday & Sunday: RiNo Spring Bazaar
- Check out the pop-up outdoor market at Zeppelin Station featuring over 80 vendors, DIY craft workshops, DJs, cocktails and a food hall. The event is free to the public and the market will be open noon–6pm on both days. Details.
🇺🇸 Saturday: Memorial Day Run & March
- All are welcome to participate in a run (5K, 10K, 30K) or march of their choice to help feed veterans experiencing homelessness. Register.
🎶 Saturday: Ella Mai: Heart On My Sleeve Tour
- R&B songstress Ella Mai will perform at the Ogden Theatre. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets.
⚽️ Saturday: Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake
- With Salt Lake at the lower end of the Western Conference standings, this might be the Rapids' best chance to win their first home game of the season. Tickets.
🎤 Sunday: Shania Twain: Queen Of Me Tour
- The "Queen of Country Pop" is taking the stage at Ball Arena. Doors open at 6:30pm. Tickets.
🥃 Sunday: Wings and Whiskey
- Eight restaurants will gather at Ace Eat Serve to compete for the title of Best Wing. Attendees will get unlimited wing tastes, two tickets for whiskey cocktails, unlimited beer from Great Divide Brewing and access to the whiskey tasting booth. Plus, you can enter the wing eating contest. Tickets
