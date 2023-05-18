41 mins ago - News

Bus carrying migrants from Texas arrives in Denver

Esteban L. Hernandez

Venezuelan migrants wait in line for food from a food truck at a migrant processing center on May 9, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

A bus with 41 migrants sent by Texas state officials arrived in Denver on Thursday, the city said in a statement.

Why it matters: It's the first time people were sent to the city by another state, adding to the situation Mayor Michael Hancock has called a "humanitarian crisis."

  • Most migrants have arrived in Denver on commercial transportation.

By the numbers: The city says it's provided services to 10,070 migrants since they began arriving in large numbers in December 2022.

  • 98 more migrants arrived in Denver by noon Thursday, officials said.
  • 134 are staying in emergency shelters operated by the city, and 1,056 are staying in shelters with partnering agencies.

The other side: Axios reached out to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office for additional comment and has yet to hear back.

