Bus carrying migrants from Texas arrives in Denver
A bus with 41 migrants sent by Texas state officials arrived in Denver on Thursday, the city said in a statement.
Why it matters: It's the first time people were sent to the city by another state, adding to the situation Mayor Michael Hancock has called a "humanitarian crisis."
- Most migrants have arrived in Denver on commercial transportation.
By the numbers: The city says it's provided services to 10,070 migrants since they began arriving in large numbers in December 2022.
- 98 more migrants arrived in Denver by noon Thursday, officials said.
- 134 are staying in emergency shelters operated by the city, and 1,056 are staying in shelters with partnering agencies.
The other side: Axios reached out to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office for additional comment and has yet to hear back.
