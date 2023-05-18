Bus carrying migrants from Texas arrives in Denver

Venezuelan migrants wait in line for food from a food truck at a migrant processing center on May 9, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

A bus with 41 migrants sent by Texas state officials arrived in Denver on Thursday, the city said in a statement.

Why it matters: It's the first time people were sent to the city by another state, adding to the situation Mayor Michael Hancock has called a "humanitarian crisis."

Most migrants have arrived in Denver on commercial transportation.

By the numbers: The city says it's provided services to 10,070 migrants since they began arriving in large numbers in December 2022.

98 more migrants arrived in Denver by noon Thursday, officials said.

134 are staying in emergency shelters operated by the city, and 1,056 are staying in shelters with partnering agencies.

The other side: Axios reached out to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office for additional comment and has yet to hear back.