Colorado's "last resort" schools plagued with questions and problems

Erin Schneiderman and her 13-year old son play with the family dog, Ernie, at their home near City Park in Denver. Photo: Courtesy of Olivia Sun/Colorado Sun via Report for America/COLab

On the first day of fourth grade, Erin Schneiderman's son didn't have a seat in a classroom.

Context: Months earlier, Denver Public Schools decided to send him to a specialized school because he has autism and frequent meltdowns.

Yet, when the year started, the district didn't have room for him. He stayed home weeks — so long that Schneiderman had to take employment leave.

Why it matters: The situation illustrates an overlooked problem in Colorado. Specialized, or facility, schools are disappearing, according to a Colorado News Collaborative reporting project.

By the numbers: In 2004, Colorado had 80 such schools offering a combination of therapy and learning, all designed to help students become comfortable at their home schools. Now there are just 30 serving an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 children a year.

One is set to close on the Front Range soon. In western Colorado, there's just one.

The big picture: The state's facility schools — the last resort for many children — are plagued by limited public dollars and staffing shortages, all contributing to the bigger question about whether the students enrolled are safe and learning.

The schools are monitored by multiple state agencies every two years in some cases, and a lack of public transparency — standardized test results are kept secret for privacy reasons and other reports are redacted — contribute to the problem.

What to watch: The vast majority of facility schools operate at a financial deficit, but a new law signed by Gov. Jared Polis this legislative session will increase funding the next three years, adding $28 million a year by 2025 to help open four new locations each of those years.

To receive the additional dollars, schools will need to receive accreditation, which will help better track student outcomes, advocates say.

