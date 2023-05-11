1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Denver's Yacht Club named among best bars in North America
Denver's Yacht Club has received international acclaim.
Driving the news: The bar was recently named among North America's 50 Best Bars, a list compiled by industry insiders including bartenders, owners and the media.
- The gin joint is the only Colorado bar on the list, coming in at 42nd.
Details: Located in the city's Cole neighborhood, the Yacht Club was lauded for its mixture of highbrow (fortified wine list) and lowbrow (a Jack and Coke cocktail with a hot dog) offerings.
- The bar got high marks for being a casual hotspot loved by locals in the area.
Zoom in: It also won an individual award for sustainability practices from the same organization.
