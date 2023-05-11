Share on email (opens in new window)

Colorado breweries scored two dozen awards in one of the world's most prestigious beer competitions.

State of beer: 19 breweries took home medals Wednesday in the World Beer Cup competition — often dubbed the "Olympics of Beer — with eight first-time winners and seven golds.

The competition is hosted by the Boulder-based Brewers Association, and the winners were announced at the Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville, Tenn.

Of note: Verboten in Loveland won three awards — including two golds — and Edgewater's Joyride, Centennial's Resolute and Denver's River North each won two medals.

Cannonball Creek in Golden won its third World Beer Cup award for Trump Hands, a session IPA.

Cerebral in Denver — Axios' top Colorado brewery last year — won a silver in the much-contested hazy pale ale category with its Muscle Memory.

By the numbers: The competition featured more than 10,000 beers submitted by 2,376 breweries from 51 countries.

Zoom in: Here's a list of the Colorado breweries that won awards.

Avery Brewing in Boulder: Gold in the Belgian-style witbier category with White Rascal

Comrade in Denver: Gold in the chili beer with Yellow Fever

Uhl's in Boulder: Bronze in coffee stout or porter with Coffee Roaster's. They are a first-time World Beer Cup winner.

Cannonball Creek in Golden: Silver in session India pale ale for Trump Hands.

Guanella Pass in Georgetown: Silver in historical beer for Two Teef. They are a first-time World Beer Cup winner.

Holidaily in Golden: Silver in gluten-free beer category for seven spice anniversary saison. They are a first-time World Beer Cup winner.

Jessup Farm Barrel House in Fort Collins: Gold in wood- and barrel-aged beer for Ginette. They are a first-time World Beer Cup winner.

Bull and Bush in Denver: Silver in wood- and barrel-aged beer for Temporary Paradise

Diebolt in Denver: Bronze in wood- and barrel-aged strong stout for Vladislav

The Empourium in Denver: Bronze in international-style lager for You're a Funny Guy

Strange Craft Beer in Denver: Silver in German-style Maerzen or Franconian-style rotbier for Strange Fest

Station 26 in Denver: Bronze in international pale ale for New Zealand Pale Ale

Westbound and Down in Idaho Springs: Silver in international India pale ale for Spirit of the West. They are a first-time World Beer Cup winner.

Little Dry Creek in Greenwood Village: Silver in South German-style hefeweizen for Flying W Hefeweizen

Cerebral in Denver: Silver in juicy or hazy pale ale for Muscle Memory. They are a first-time World Beer Cup winner.

Verboten Brewing and Barrel Project in Loveland: Gold in oatmeal stout for Pure Imagination; gold in British-style imperial stout for Others in Darkness; and silver in barleywine style ale for Grow Old With You

Joyride in Edgewater: Bronze in German-style Koelsch for Ice Cutter, and bronze in American-style Strong pale ale for You Have to Call Me Nighthawk

Resolute in Centennial: Gold in smoke beer for Unearthing the Orb and silver in German-style doppelbock or eisbock for Execrator. They are a first-time World Beer Cup winner.

River North in Denver: Gold in chocolate beer for Midnight Hike, and bronze in other strong beer for Snowburn River. They are a first-time World Beer Cup winner.

What they're saying: "Colorado brewers continue to prove that they brew world class beers through their consistency and diversity in beer styles," Colorado Brewers Guild executive director Shawnee Adelson said in a statement.