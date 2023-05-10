If you're looking for a good vacation spot in Colorado, you'll be alright in Telluride.

Driving the news: Telluride and Colorado Springs were the only two towns in the state named among the top 30 places to take a vacation in the country in the U.S. News & World Report ranking released Tuesday.

Telluride ranked 24th and Colorado Springs came in at 25.

Details: Telluride, a former mining town in far southwest Colorado, also came in 2nd overall for Best Small Towns to Visit in the USA.

Its access to nearby hiking trails and scenic thoroughfares, including the San Juan Skyway, its restaurant scene and its post-skiing activities, were noted as top reasons to visit.

Of note: Colorado Springs made an appearance as the 16th best place for cheap vacations.