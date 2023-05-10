1 hour ago - Things to Do

Telluride named top vacation spot, followed by Colorado Springs

Esteban L. Hernandez

Telluride during its annual film festival in 2018. Photo: Paul Best/Getty Images

If you're looking for a good vacation spot in Colorado, you'll be alright in Telluride.

Driving the news: Telluride and Colorado Springs were the only two towns in the state named among the top 30 places to take a vacation in the country in the U.S. News & World Report ranking released Tuesday.

  • Telluride ranked 24th and Colorado Springs came in at 25.

Details: Telluride, a former mining town in far southwest Colorado, also came in 2nd overall for Best Small Towns to Visit in the USA.

  • Its access to nearby hiking trails and scenic thoroughfares, including the San Juan Skyway, its restaurant scene and its post-skiing activities, were noted as top reasons to visit.

Of note: Colorado Springs made an appearance as the 16th best place for cheap vacations.

