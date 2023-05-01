Duncan, a 9-year-old Asian elephant, is the Denver Zoo's newest elephant. Photo: Courtesy of the Denver Zoo.

He already weighs 7,700 pounds, but Duncan — the Denver Zoo's newest Asian elephant — is the "baby" in the male herd.

Driving the news: Duncan, 9, arrived from the Houston Zoo last week, and will join a herd of five male elephants ranging in age from 13 to 53 years old.

Young male elephants generally leave their maternal herds as they mature and join in loose "bachelor" groups often led by an older one who serves as a mentor to young elephants, according to a statement from the Zoo.

Groucho, 53, serves as the Denver herd's leader.

The intrigue: Duncan's arrival is connected to a larger effort to help save and protect the species, which is endangered, according to the zoo.

His move to Denver was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Asian Elephant Species Survival Plan.

State of play: The zoo says Duncan loves to munch on cantaloupe and alfalfa hay.

And he's a big fan of swimming while it's raining, according to former keepers in Texas.

Buzz: The zoo also recently welcomed two Asian small-clawed otter pups, born to second-time parents Bu and Pintar.