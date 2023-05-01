1 hour ago - Things to Do
Denver Zoo welcomes new elephant Duncan
He already weighs 7,700 pounds, but Duncan — the Denver Zoo's newest Asian elephant — is the "baby" in the male herd.
Driving the news: Duncan, 9, arrived from the Houston Zoo last week, and will join a herd of five male elephants ranging in age from 13 to 53 years old.
- Young male elephants generally leave their maternal herds as they mature and join in loose "bachelor" groups often led by an older one who serves as a mentor to young elephants, according to a statement from the Zoo.
- Groucho, 53, serves as the Denver herd's leader.
The intrigue: Duncan's arrival is connected to a larger effort to help save and protect the species, which is endangered, according to the zoo.
- His move to Denver was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Asian Elephant Species Survival Plan.
State of play: The zoo says Duncan loves to munch on cantaloupe and alfalfa hay.
- And he's a big fan of swimming while it's raining, according to former keepers in Texas.
Buzz: The zoo also recently welcomed two Asian small-clawed otter pups, born to second-time parents Bu and Pintar.
