The U.S. is filled with towns and cities named after foreign places: You can visit Naples, New York; Paris, Illinois ... or Madrid, Colorado.

In fact, there are so many of these cities that you could go on a world tour without ever leaving the state.

👉 Check out our new project from the Axios Visuals team that visualizes some of these cities with interactive maps, graphics, and more.

Zoom in: We found at least seven places with international cousins in Colorado, though there are likely many more.

Durango, in the southwestern corner, shares its namesake with Durango City, Mexico, because Colorado's former territorial governor A.C. Hunt thought the two regions looked similar.

The town of Simla, northeast of Colorado Springs, was reportedly named by a railroad official's daughter, who was reading a book about Shimla, India.

