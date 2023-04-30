2 hours ago - Things to Do
Travel the world without ever leaving Colorado
The U.S. is filled with towns and cities named after foreign places: You can visit Naples, New York; Paris, Illinois ... or Madrid, Colorado.
- In fact, there are so many of these cities that you could go on a world tour without ever leaving the state.
👉 Check out our new project from the Axios Visuals team that visualizes some of these cities with interactive maps, graphics, and more.
Zoom in: We found at least seven places with international cousins in Colorado, though there are likely many more.
- Durango, in the southwestern corner, shares its namesake with Durango City, Mexico, because Colorado's former territorial governor A.C. Hunt thought the two regions looked similar.
- The town of Simla, northeast of Colorado Springs, was reportedly named by a railroad official's daughter, who was reading a book about Shimla, India.
You tell us: Are you from one of these towns? Live there? How do you pronounce it?
- Did you know about the cultural history of your town? Any interesting factoids or photos you'd like to share? Hit reply.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.