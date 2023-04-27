Pineapple pizzas are out. Pickle pizzas are in.

Case in point: Outside Pizza — a vintage silver-and-green camper trailer slinging Neapolitan-style pies in Denver — kicks off "Pickle Pie Week" today at Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery to honor the tangy treat.

The 'za comes with housemade pickle slices, pops of fresh dill and lemon, a creamy roasted garlic sauce, and plenty of mozzarella and provolone.

🥒 🍕 My thought bubble: I'm a pickle freak (I literally have 1-gallon barrels of my favorites from Texas delivered to my house) — so I expected to love this. And lo and behold, I did.

If you go: Outside Pizza is popping out pickle pies through Sunday. Find them at Ephemeral Rotating Taproom on Friday, Novel Strand Brewing on Saturday and Cerebral Brewing on Sunday.

Weekly schedules are posted online.

What they're saying: Outside Pizza owners Ashley Knotek and Ryan Grillaert, who launched the company in August 2021, tell Axios Denver that most menu items are scratch-made and locally sourced — including from their own garden.

The pillowy yet crunchy crust comes from a sourdough starter that Knotek and Grillaert have had for years.

Although their pies are inspired by the traditional Neapolitan style, they like to switch it up with unique flavor combinations, like corned beef and cabbage, Mexican street corn and birria, and kimchi and pepperoni.

What's next: The team tells us they're hosting a vintage market May 6 at Cohesion Brewing, a pizza cook-off competition with Blue Pan Pizza on July 1, a beer festival with Novel Strand on July 15 and a two-year anniversary bash in August.