Data: Denver Mayor's Office; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock's passport is filling up fast.

What's happening: The termed-out leader has been spending his last months in office traveling the world before his 12-year-run wraps this summer.

Why it matters: Taxpayers are fronting much of the lame-duck mayor's excursions.

Driving the news: Late last month, Hancock and his delegation returned home from Japan in the name of attracting economic development to Denver — his third overseas trip in roughly the past six months.

While globetrotting, the mayor has mostly flown business class and stayed in several five-star hotels, including the Nile Ritz-Carlton in Cairo, the Sofitel in Auckland, New Zealand, and the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo, Axios Denver has learned.

By the numbers: In his third term alone, which kicked off in 2019, Hancock and his delegation have spent more than $424,000 on four international trips, an Axios Denver analysis finds.

Taxpayers have funded about $136,000 — nearly a third of the bill — through the city's general fund. Denver International Airport, whose CEO is appointed by the mayor, has covered the rest.

Of note: Hancock also traveled to Colombia in October for a summit of U.S. mayors, but the trip was not paid for by the city.

The other side: The goal of the trips, according to the mayor's office, is to improve Denver's global connectivity by attracting new nonstop international flights, tourism and business opportunities.

Many of these trips had been on hold, some for several years, due to the pandemic, Hancock spokesperson Mike Strott told us.

What they're saying: "In today’s post-COVID environment, we’re once again in a highly competitive environment to secure new international air service and foreign direct investment," Strott said.

"To suggest this is merely taxpayer-funded world travel is misinformed, and diminishes a key aspect of Denver's economic development strategy," he added.

Of note: At least 17 international flights, including to Paris and Tokyo, have been added at Denver International Airport during Hancock's tenure — all of which involved the mayor in airline negotiations, the Denver Business Journal reports.

What's next: As of now, Hancock hasn't booked any more trips abroad before he steps down in July — but his calendar is "subject to change," Strott said.