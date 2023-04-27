Denver mayor's international travel costs rack up in third term
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock's passport is filling up fast.
What's happening: The termed-out leader has been spending his last months in office traveling the world before his 12-year-run wraps this summer.
Why it matters: Taxpayers are fronting much of the lame-duck mayor's excursions.
Driving the news: Late last month, Hancock and his delegation returned home from Japan in the name of attracting economic development to Denver — his third overseas trip in roughly the past six months.
- While globetrotting, the mayor has mostly flown business class and stayed in several five-star hotels, including the Nile Ritz-Carlton in Cairo, the Sofitel in Auckland, New Zealand, and the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo, Axios Denver has learned.
By the numbers: In his third term alone, which kicked off in 2019, Hancock and his delegation have spent more than $424,000 on four international trips, an Axios Denver analysis finds.
- Taxpayers have funded about $136,000 — nearly a third of the bill — through the city's general fund. Denver International Airport, whose CEO is appointed by the mayor, has covered the rest.
- Of note: Hancock also traveled to Colombia in October for a summit of U.S. mayors, but the trip was not paid for by the city.
The other side: The goal of the trips, according to the mayor's office, is to improve Denver's global connectivity by attracting new nonstop international flights, tourism and business opportunities.
- Many of these trips had been on hold, some for several years, due to the pandemic, Hancock spokesperson Mike Strott told us.
What they're saying: "In today’s post-COVID environment, we’re once again in a highly competitive environment to secure new international air service and foreign direct investment," Strott said.
- "To suggest this is merely taxpayer-funded world travel is misinformed, and diminishes a key aspect of Denver's economic development strategy," he added.
Of note: At least 17 international flights, including to Paris and Tokyo, have been added at Denver International Airport during Hancock's tenure — all of which involved the mayor in airline negotiations, the Denver Business Journal reports.
What's next: As of now, Hancock hasn't booked any more trips abroad before he steps down in July — but his calendar is "subject to change," Strott said.
