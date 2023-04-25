Cities Summit of the Americas takes over Denver

Mayors and civic leaders from across the continent will meet in Denver this week for the inaugural Cities Summit of the Americas.

Details: The event gives city leaders a chance to meet and discuss solutions to the most pressing issues facing cities across the continent, and encourages cooperation between them.

Zoom in: Denver's airport, its business and technology community, and the city's effort to elevate arts and culture from the Americas make the city an "ideal," host, executive director FloraJane DiRienzo tells us.

DiRienzo said the city's unsuccessful bid last year to host the Summit of the Americas — which brings together heads of state — helped Denver land the Cities Summit, since the city still made a strong pitch.

Sessions featuring civic leaders begin Thursday and cover numerous topics, including housing, migrant and refugee resettlement, and climate and the environment.

By the numbers: 250 mayors will participate in the summit, including Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, who will be joined by mayors from cities like Calgary, Bogota, Mexico City, Miami, Seattle, and Rio de Janeiro.

DiRienzo said more than 4,000 people from 35 countries in the Americas registered for the event.

Yes, but: While registration for the event is closed, you can still participate in stuff outside the official agenda connect to the summit, which is hosting events and activities celebrating arts and culture.

These include a Dia del Niño celebration at the Denver Art Museum, a Native American and Indigenous Gathering at RedLine Contemporary Art Center, and a panel discussion on green spaces in urban settings hosted by the Denver Botanic Gardens.

The summit closes with a concert from Bomba Estéreo + Gabito Ballesteros at Mission Ballroom in RiNo on April 30.

The intrigue: Caravana Americana, a pop-up shop selling clothing and home decor from 25 designers based in Latina America, will open this week in conjunction with the summit.

The shop opens Wednesday at Slate Denver Warehouses downtown at 1250 Welton St. and will run through April 30.

DiRienzo said she said it's the first time the shop will open in the United States; it's based in Mexico.

Be smart: General sessions will be live-streamed on the Cities Summit website, so you can still tune in.