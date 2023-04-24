A deadly fungal disease called white-nose syndrome has infected a bat in Colorado for the first time, state wildlife officials announced Monday.

Why it matters: It could be devastating for our local bat populations. The disease has decimated over 90% of three North American bat species in under 10 years, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Nationwide, bats save more than $3 billion annually in crop damage and pesticide costs by eating insects, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimates.

Details: On March 29, an adult female Yuma bat at Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site in southeastern Colorado, was found on the ground and unable to fly.

Wildlife officials noticed the bat had a white powdery substance on its forearms and chose to euthanize it for testing.

Lab tests confirmed wing lesions characteristic of white-nose syndrome. The bat also tested positive for the fungus that causes the fatal condition.

By the numbers: At least 13 of Colorado's 19 native bat species are susceptible to the disease, according to the state's parks and wildlife department.

Of note: Last summer, federal wildlife researchers found the presence of the fungus at the same location, as well as in Baca, Larimer and Routt counties — but no bats captured in those areas showed signs of the disease.

What they're saying: After last year's discovery, "we expected this news was inevitable in a year or two, given the experience in other states as white-nose syndrome has spread westward," Tina Jackson, Colorado Parks and Wildlife's species conservation coordinator, said in a statement.

"We've been monitoring for the fungus for a number of years and this is the same pattern seen in other states," Jackson added.

The big picture: White-nose syndrome has been documented in 39 states and seven Canadian provinces since first being detected in New York in 2006.

What's next: Colorado Parks and Wildlife is partnering with federal agencies to continue to study bat species and assess the spread of the syndrome this year.

A $2.5 million federal grant was also awarded last month to the University of Wisconsin-Madison to fund research for a cure.

Threat level: The fungus doesn't affect humans or pets — but it can be spread to other bats by gear and clothing that comes in contact with places they dwell, like caves.

Wildlife officials recommend: