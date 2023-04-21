This stunning modern mountain home in Colorado is for sale at $3.2M

This week's hot homes roundup zeroes in on an insanely posh pad in Parker, just 30 minutes south of Denver.

5618 Saddle Creek Trail — $3,200,000

Why we love it: This fully renovated residence is tucked away on 2.4 acres, offers stunning views of Pikes Peak, and exudes elegance down to every detail —from the lower-level entertainer's retreat to the show-stopping open-concept main floor.

Specs: Four bedrooms, five bathrooms, 6,450 square feet

Four bedrooms, five bathrooms, 6,450 square feet Listing agents: Nicole Rufener and Antoinette Wharton at milehimodern

Nicole Rufener and Antoinette Wharton at milehimodern Features: Floor-to-ceiling windows throughout, chef's kitchen with a custom 18-foot-long kitchen island, 400+ bottle wine cellar, yoga studio, private theater room, enclosed lower deck with outdoor kitchen and fireplace, sprawling balcony, outdoor waterfall.

5618 Saddle Creek Trail. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

5618 Saddle Creek Trail. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

5618 Saddle Creek Trail. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

5618 Saddle Creek Trail. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

5618 Saddle Creek Trail. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

5618 Saddle Creek Trail. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

5618 Saddle Creek Trail. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

5618 Saddle Creek Trail. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern