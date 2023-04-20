Food Network's "Food Truck Prize Fight" names Mukja best in Denver

Editor's note: Spoilers ahead!

A new TV show focused on finding the best food trucks in the country has named Mukja the top truck in Denver.

Driving the news: "Food Truck Prize Fight" premiered Wednesday night on the Food Network. The pilot episode spotlighted Denver's very own Mukja, Kavi's Hibachi and El Taco Bron.

Through a gauntlet of challenges from their tiny kitchens on wheels, the show tested the trio's culinary chops and business savvy for a $10,000 cash prize and an exclusive opportunity to be the sole vendor for an event at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Details: Filmed in the heart of downtown, the teams were tasked with three challenges and judged by host Jet Tila and Denver chef Carrie Baird.

The first test was flipping the script on a classic Denver omelet with onions, ham, peppers, eggs and cheese. Mukja, known for their fried Korean cheese dogs, took the honors with a Korean street toast.

The second challenge was coining a signature dish with Colorado lamb and Pueblo green chiles and selling it to the public for an hour in Union Station. The team with the lowest sales — Taco Bron — was eliminated.

The final round — a sales and taste challenge — was held at Raices Brewing. Both teams were required to incorporate one of the brewery's beers into their dish.

The big picture: Mukja ultimately wooed the judges with their mango-beer infused bibimbap platter and the highest total sales at $425, securing the coveted title of best food truck in Denver.

What they're saying: "You guys fought and fought — and you killed it," Tila told the Mukja team.

What's next: The Food Network will decide whether to pick up "Food Truck Prize Fight" for a full season based on ratings received on this first episode.