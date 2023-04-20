1 hour ago - News

Food Network's "Food Truck Prize Fight" names Mukja best in Denver

Alayna Alvarez

"Food Truck Prize Fight" host Jet Tila. Photo: Courtesy of Food Network

Editor's note: Spoilers ahead!

A new TV show focused on finding the best food trucks in the country has named Mukja the top truck in Denver.

Driving the news: "Food Truck Prize Fight" premiered Wednesday night on the Food Network. The pilot episode spotlighted Denver's very own Mukja, Kavi's Hibachi and El Taco Bron.

  • Through a gauntlet of challenges from their tiny kitchens on wheels, the show tested the trio's culinary chops and business savvy for a $10,000 cash prize and an exclusive opportunity to be the sole vendor for an event at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Details: Filmed in the heart of downtown, the teams were tasked with three challenges and judged by host Jet Tila and Denver chef Carrie Baird.

  • The first test was flipping the script on a classic Denver omelet with onions, ham, peppers, eggs and cheese. Mukja, known for their fried Korean cheese dogs, took the honors with a Korean street toast.
  • The second challenge was coining a signature dish with Colorado lamb and Pueblo green chiles and selling it to the public for an hour in Union Station. The team with the lowest sales — Taco Bron — was eliminated.
  • The final round — a sales and taste challenge — was held at Raices Brewing. Both teams were required to incorporate one of the brewery's beers into their dish.

The big picture: Mukja ultimately wooed the judges with their mango-beer infused bibimbap platter and the highest total sales at $425, securing the coveted title of best food truck in Denver.

What they're saying: "You guys fought and fought — and you killed it," Tila told the Mukja team.

What's next: The Food Network will decide whether to pick up "Food Truck Prize Fight" for a full season based on ratings received on this first episode.

