Frank D. Muramoto's camera captured southern Colorado's history.

Details: Muramoto, who was Japanese American, operated a studio in Pueblo from 1915 until he died in 1958.

His office was called De Luxe Studio, according to the Pueblo City-County Library District. He specialized in shooting portraits — though a business card at the time said he did "all kinds of photographic work."

Driving the news: His photographs are featured in an exhibit at El Pueblo History Museum titled, "Through the Lens: The Photography of Frank Muramoto" set to open April 28, according to History Colorado.

The museum is teaming up with the local library for the exhibit.

Zoom in: It includes roughly three dozen photographs and colored film taken by Muramoto, which the museum says provide an intimate glimpse into an East Asian community that numbered about 100 households during his time.

His photos include self-portraits, family photographs, and everyday life moments.

What they're saying: "This exhibition is a chance to explore an undertold story of immigration to Colorado," Devin Flores, History Colorado's digital content specialist, said in a statement.