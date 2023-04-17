Tony Bolding at Backyard Pitmasters describes Colorado as a "lesser barbecue area," at least compared to his native Texas.

Yes, but: The Denver resident and competition cooker is hoping to change that image one smoker at a time.

What's happening: Backyard Pitmasters Colorado debuted a series of "Brisket U" and "Ribs U" classes this month on the Front Range that are designed to teach amateurs how to do it right.

Beyond protein-specific classes, he's developing more general grilling courses.

"I have learned that cooking in Texas is a little different than cooking in Colorado," Bolding told John. "I want the class to learn from my mistakes so they do not have to suffer through them and waste time and money."

What to know: Now that the warm weather makes cookouts more enjoyable, Bolding shared three tips on how to properly smoke meats: