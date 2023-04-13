2 hours ago - Things to Do
Denver weekend guide: Film fest, hockey, last chance to ski
Here's our roundup of events to check out this weekend.
1. 🎞 Women+Film Festival
The Women+Film festival will showcase 17 documentaries, shorts and narrative films from female filmmakers.
Why it matters: It's one of the only local festivals that spotlights movies by and about women.
Here are a few of the films:
- "Plan C": A documentary about a grassroots organization working to expand access to the abortion pill.
- "Black Barbie: A Documentary": The story behind the first Black Barbie.
- "Girl Talk": A film about a highly ranked high school debate team made up of five girls.
- "The Pod Generation": A tale about a couple considering a futuristic approach to pregnancy. Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor ("Doctor Strange," "12 Years a Slave").
- Dates: The festival opens tonight and goes through Sunday. Schedule.
- Cost: $19.95 for individual screenings; $85 for an all-access pass
- Location: Sie FilmCenter
2. 🏒 Avalanche regular season finale
- The Avalanche's final regular-season home game is tonight at 6 against the Winnipeg Jets. Tickets.
- How to watch: ESPN
3. ⛷ Head to a ski resort
- Grab your snowshoes because area ski resorts are starting to close for the season.
- Here are a few that close this weekend, listed from closest to farthest from Denver: Echo in Idaho Springs, Eldora in Nederland, Keystone and Cooper in Summit County and Beaver Creek in Avon.
4. 🎤 Kyle Dunnigan: Shoot Your Shot Tour
- Comedian and actor Kyle Dunnigan ("Reno 911!" and "Inside Amy Schumer") will perform tomorrow and Saturday at Comedy Works Downtown. Tickets.
5. 🎭 "Anastasia"
- Inspired by the beloved films, this musical about a brave young Russian woman trying to discover her past in 1920s Paris will show at the Buell Theatre Friday through Sunday. Tickets.
6. 🛍 Hangin' 'n' Slangin' market event
- The Red Barber is hosting a free pop-up market 3-6pm Saturday. Vendors will range from vintage clothing to produce. More information, including a list of vendors is here.
Worthy of your time
🎞 Saturday and Sunday: Tesoro Cultural Center presents: "The Buffalo Soldiers: A Colorado Connection and More"
- U.S. military history expert John P. Langellier will lecture about the African American Buffalo Soldiers and their contributions to opening the West, specifically within Colorado. Free.
🍺 Saturday: Nautoberfest
- Drink German-style beer from Dry Dock Brewing Company, hear live music from the Polkanauts and get a free oral cancer screening.
- This year's event will also include the annual Can Bash, where attendees will swing at low-fill and out-of-date cans of beer with golf clubs, starting at $30.
💡 Saturday: Lumonics Immersed
- An immersive, multi-sensory experience presented by one of the first and longest-running light art projects in the country. Tickets.
🎶 Saturday: Ay Chica! New School vs. Old School
- Party to old and new reggaeton in downtown Denver. A 21+ event.
