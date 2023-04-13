Denver weekend guide: Film fest, hockey, last chance to ski

Here's our roundup of events to check out this weekend.

1. 🎞 Women+Film Festival

The Women+Film festival will showcase 17 documentaries, shorts and narrative films from female filmmakers.

Why it matters: It's one of the only local festivals that spotlights movies by and about women.

Here are a few of the films:

"Plan C": A documentary about a grassroots organization working to expand access to the abortion pill.

"Black Barbie: A Documentary": The story behind the first Black Barbie.

"Girl Talk": A film about a highly ranked high school debate team made up of five girls.

"The Pod Generation": A tale about a couple considering a futuristic approach to pregnancy. Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor ("Doctor Strange," "12 Years a Slave").

Dates: The festival opens tonight and goes through Sunday. Schedule.

The festival opens tonight and goes through Sunday. Schedule. Cost: $19.95 for individual screenings; $85 for an all-access pass

$19.95 for individual screenings; $85 for an all-access pass Location: Sie FilmCenter

2. 🏒 Avalanche regular season finale

The Avalanche's final regular-season home game is tonight at 6 against the Winnipeg Jets. Tickets.

How to watch: ESPN

3. ⛷ Head to a ski resort

Grab your snowshoes because area ski resorts are starting to close for the season.

area ski resorts are starting to close for the season. Here are a few that close this weekend, listed from closest to farthest from Denver: Echo in Idaho Springs, Eldora in Nederland, Keystone and Cooper in Summit County and Beaver Creek in Avon.

4. 🎤 Kyle Dunnigan: Shoot Your Shot Tour

Comedian and actor Kyle Dunnigan ("Reno 911!" and "Inside Amy Schumer") will perform tomorrow and Saturday at Comedy Works Downtown. Tickets.

5. 🎭 "Anastasia"

Inspired by the beloved films, this musical about a brave young Russian woman trying to discover her past in 1920s Paris will show at the Buell Theatre Friday through Sunday. Tickets.

6. 🛍 Hangin' 'n' Slangin' market event

The Red Barber is hosting a free pop-up market 3-6pm Saturday. Vendors will range from vintage clothing to produce. More information, including a list of vendors is here.

Worthy of your time

🎞 Saturday and Sunday: Tesoro Cultural Center presents: "The Buffalo Soldiers: A Colorado Connection and More"

U.S. military history expert John P. Langellier will lecture about the African American Buffalo Soldiers and their contributions to opening the West, specifically within Colorado. Free.

🍺 Saturday: Nautoberfest

Drink German-style beer from Dry Dock Brewing Company, hear live music from the Polkanauts and get a free oral cancer screening.

This year's event will also include the annual Can Bash, where attendees will swing at low-fill and out-of-date cans of beer with golf clubs, starting at $30.

💡 Saturday: Lumonics Immersed

An immersive, multi-sensory experience presented by one of the first and longest-running light art projects in the country. Tickets.

🎶 Saturday: Ay Chica! New School vs. Old School