Wolf reintroduction in Colorado faces potential delays as plan nears final vote

A track is seen in the snow in January 2022 at a Walden ranch where the owners say they lost three cows to wolves. Photo: RJ Sangosti/Denver Post via Getty Images

The controversial plan to reintroduce wolves in Colorado this year is encountering new obstacles, even as state wildlife officials took action Thursday to finalize their plan.

Why it matters: The timeline for when to release 50 wolves on the Western Slope — as approved by voters in the 2020 election — is as debated as how officials will do it.

Driving the news: The latest reintroduction blueprint — reviewed Thursday by the Parks and Wildlife Commission — makes concessions to ranchers and wildlife advocates after both sides complained about the original plan.

The new language allows ranchers to get compensated up to $15,000 for losing livestock or herding animals, up from $8,000, and receive up to $15,000 more for related veterinary expenses.

Wildlife advocates successfully lobbied to remove the final phase of the plan that would allow regulated wolf hunts to control the population once established. Instead, the commission will revisit the issue after 150 wolves are observed for two years straight.

Between the lines: The commission received more than 4,000 public comments on the plan, including one from Utah expressing concern that wolves will migrate across the border. They are demanding Colorado compensate their ranchers for livestock losses, too.

What to watch: The commission will vote on a final plan at its May 3-4 meetings, but a bipartisan coalition of state lawmakers wants to intercede.

A bill advancing through the state Senate would prevent the reintroduction until federal authorities decide on a 10(j) order to list the wolf as a "nonessential, experimental" species.

If listed as "nonessential" it would allow the killing of wolves that attack livestock. But if not, they would be listed as an endangered species and protected against being killed.

Federal wildlife officials hope to make a decision by Dec. 15.

The other side: Proposition 114 requires the state "take the steps necessary to begin reintroduction of gray wolves" by Dec. 31, and Gov. Jared Polis' administration believes voters intended to have wolves on the ground by then. Polis supports the federal order and wants to be ready to act swiftly once it's received.

Wildlife advocates are concerned the federal waiver would draw lawsuits and delay reintroduction, possibly for years.

Of note: Another Senate bill would create a $350,000 annual fund to compensate ranchers for losses caused by wolves.