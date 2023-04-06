EverDriven CEO Mitch Bowling says his company serves the most vulnerable people in our society.

Details: EverDriven, which is based in Greenwood Village, provides car rides to children to and from school, operates in 26 states, and works with more than 500 school districts, Bowling said.

It specializes in transporting students with special needs and supplementing busing for some districts — including Aurora Public Schools.

It also provides rides to students experiencing homelessness. "That student, it may be the only meal they get for the day if we get them to school," he tells us.

What's happening: We spoke to Bowling about his life outside the Denver Tech Center offices, where the company relocated its headquarters after he came on board in 2021.

👇 First tap of the day: Checking the company's performance indicators.

🤠 On rotation: "I've transitioned over the last few years to becoming a country music fan," he said, and he attended last year's Seven Peaks Festival, featuring Dierks Bentley.

📺 Now streaming: "I'm really glad Ted Lasso is on. That's fun. I try to do that to relax a little bit," he said. "That's my bonding experience. I watch that with my kids … we text about it."

📰 Go-to news source: The New York Times. "It's my view to the outside world."

🚵‍♂️ Favorite hobby: Gravel biking, which he said he picked up since moving to Colorado from Illinois.

📍Hometown: Hinton, West Virginia.

🍽 Favorite restaurant: Adriana's Mexican Restaurant, a small restaurant in Franktown, south of Denver. He recommends the tacos.