The best new eats at Coors Field

Esteban L. Hernandez

The new cauliflower and waffles dish at Coors Field. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios

If you want to enjoy baseball with something slightly more adventurous than a hot dog, can we suggest the cauliflower and waffles?

Driving the news: The dish is among the latest food offerings Coors Field unveiled Wednesday by Aramark executive chef Anthony Bradley before the Rockies home opener Thursday.

  • Bradley tells us he's only been in Denver for two months since moving from Philadelphia, where he worked at the Wells Fargo Center — home of the 76ers.

Zoom in: You can find the cauliflower and waffles — served with a chili-infused maple syrup and Sriracha aioli — at the Mountain Ranch Club restaurant on the suite level.

A berry waffle cone at Coors Field. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios Denver

State of ate: There are a handful of other new dishes:

  • A barbecue chicken and mac n' cheese sandwich with pickles and crispy onions.
  • A Blue Moon bratwurst with beer mustard served on a round roll.
  • Limited-time offers, which will be available throughout various points in the season, include a beef empanada with chimichurri aioli.
  • Mustache-shaped pretzels.

Details: As for desserts, you can try the peach chimichanga, which will be available toward the late summer, and a berry waffle cone made with ricotta filling, chocolate chips and fresh berries.

💭 My thought bubble: I made the mistake of eating lunch before the preview event, so I only had room for dessert. I indulged in the s'more shake.

  • The fluffy whipped marshmallow topped with the crunchy graham cracker crumbles was perfect for what I decided would be my cheat day.

What's next: The Rockies take on the Washington Nationals at 2:10pm.

