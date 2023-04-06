The best new eats at Coors Field
If you want to enjoy baseball with something slightly more adventurous than a hot dog, can we suggest the cauliflower and waffles?
Driving the news: The dish is among the latest food offerings Coors Field unveiled Wednesday by Aramark executive chef Anthony Bradley before the Rockies home opener Thursday.
- Bradley tells us he's only been in Denver for two months since moving from Philadelphia, where he worked at the Wells Fargo Center — home of the 76ers.
Zoom in: You can find the cauliflower and waffles — served with a chili-infused maple syrup and Sriracha aioli — at the Mountain Ranch Club restaurant on the suite level.
State of ate: There are a handful of other new dishes:
- A barbecue chicken and mac n' cheese sandwich with pickles and crispy onions.
- A Blue Moon bratwurst with beer mustard served on a round roll.
- Limited-time offers, which will be available throughout various points in the season, include a beef empanada with chimichurri aioli.
- Mustache-shaped pretzels.
Details: As for desserts, you can try the peach chimichanga, which will be available toward the late summer, and a berry waffle cone made with ricotta filling, chocolate chips and fresh berries.
💭 My thought bubble: I made the mistake of eating lunch before the preview event, so I only had room for dessert. I indulged in the s'more shake.
- The fluffy whipped marshmallow topped with the crunchy graham cracker crumbles was perfect for what I decided would be my cheat day.
What's next: The Rockies take on the Washington Nationals at 2:10pm.
