The new cauliflower and waffles dish at Coors Field. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios

If you want to enjoy baseball with something slightly more adventurous than a hot dog, can we suggest the cauliflower and waffles?

Driving the news: The dish is among the latest food offerings Coors Field unveiled Wednesday by Aramark executive chef Anthony Bradley before the Rockies home opener Thursday.

Bradley tells us he's only been in Denver for two months since moving from Philadelphia, where he worked at the Wells Fargo Center — home of the 76ers.

Zoom in: You can find the cauliflower and waffles — served with a chili-infused maple syrup and Sriracha aioli — at the Mountain Ranch Club restaurant on the suite level.

A berry waffle cone at Coors Field. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios Denver

State of ate: There are a handful of other new dishes:

A barbecue chicken and mac n' cheese sandwich with pickles and crispy onions.

A Blue Moon bratwurst with beer mustard served on a round roll.

Limited-time offers, which will be available throughout various points in the season, include a beef empanada with chimichurri aioli.

Mustache-shaped pretzels.

Details: As for desserts, you can try the peach chimichanga, which will be available toward the late summer, and a berry waffle cone made with ricotta filling, chocolate chips and fresh berries.

💭 My thought bubble: I made the mistake of eating lunch before the preview event, so I only had room for dessert. I indulged in the s'more shake.

The fluffy whipped marshmallow topped with the crunchy graham cracker crumbles was perfect for what I decided would be my cheat day.

What's next: The Rockies take on the Washington Nationals at 2:10pm.