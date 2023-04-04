24 mins ago - News
Meet the voice of the Avs and DIA's trains
It's a booming voice — reverberating at loudspeakers at Ball Arena and inside Denver International Airport's trains.
- The man behind the voice? His name is Alan Roach.
Driving the news: Kelly Burnham, who uses Roach as his professional moniker, was profiled recently by the Athletic.
- Roach worked as a radio DJ in 1990 in Colorado Springs when he caught his break, announcing for the minor league Colorado Springs Sky Sox.
- Since then, he's announced 15 Super Bowls, including the most recent one, six Olympic Games, and a FIFA World Cup, according to his website.
Details: Roach currently works for the Colorado Avalanche and Rapids.
- At DIA, his distinct baritone is used to remind you to "Hold on, please" and other instructions while riding to and from terminals — which was the subject of a popular parody video.
- He flies from Denver to Minnesota during the NFL season to announce Vikings games.
Zoom in: He said watching the Colorado Avalanche beat the New Jersey Devils in the 2001 Stanley Cup Final is his most memorable sports moment.
- "... I’ve been so blessed and so lucky to be a part of so many ridiculous moments in sports. But that one is always one that comes out when someone asks," Roach told the Athletic.
