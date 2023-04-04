Concourse B at Denver International Airport in November 2020. Photo: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

It's a booming voice — reverberating at loudspeakers at Ball Arena and inside Denver International Airport's trains.

The man behind the voice? His name is Alan Roach.

Driving the news: Kelly Burnham, who uses Roach as his professional moniker, was profiled recently by the Athletic.

Roach worked as a radio DJ in 1990 in Colorado Springs when he caught his break, announcing for the minor league Colorado Springs Sky Sox.

Since then, he's announced 15 Super Bowls, including the most recent one, six Olympic Games, and a FIFA World Cup, according to his website.

Details: Roach currently works for the Colorado Avalanche and Rapids.

At DIA, his distinct baritone is used to remind you to "Hold on, please" and other instructions while riding to and from terminals — which was the subject of a popular parody video.

He flies from Denver to Minnesota during the NFL season to announce Vikings games.

Zoom in: He said watching the Colorado Avalanche beat the New Jersey Devils in the 2001 Stanley Cup Final is his most memorable sports moment.