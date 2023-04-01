C.J. Cron, Alan Trejo, Ezequiel Tovar and Ryan McMahon high-five after the Rox beat the Padres on opening day. Photo: Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Rockies baseball is back! But not to rain on your parade, the season might not end in a World Series.

State of play: Coming off a 68-94 campaign, the Rox are projected for an MLB-worst-tying 67-95 record. If they fall just a few games shy of that projection, they could be looking at the first 100-loss season in franchise history.

Yes, but: That doesn’t mean there's nothing to look forward to this season. For starters: Year two of Kris Bryant’s seven-year, $182 million contract will (hopefully) look much better than year one.

Injuries robbed Bryant of all but 42 games last year, and though he hit well when healthy (.306 batting average), he curiously went homerless in Coors Field’s thin air.

Now, he's coming off a spring that saw him mash four homers in just 37 at-bats — flashes of the player that won Rookie of the Year in 2015, MVP in 2016, and hit 25 homers and made the All-Star team just two years ago.

Plus … There are some exciting young prospects who will get ample playing time this year and could form the core of the post-rebuild roster.