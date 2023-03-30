As we transition from March to April, here’s our roundup of events to check out this weekend.

🍻 1. Mile High Beer Fest

The Mile High Beer Fest returns Saturday at the Stockyards Event Center on the National Western Center campus, pouring a host of Colorado-made brews. Attendees can try unlimited beer samples from over 35 breweries for the price of one ticket.

Vendors include : 105 West, A Bit Twisted, Capitol Creek, Hooch Booch, Schilling Hard Cider and Windfall.

: 105 West, A Bit Twisted, Capitol Creek, Hooch Booch, Schilling Hard Cider and Windfall. Cost: $60+

Tickets.

More things to do this weekend:

🎤 2. Trevor Noah: Off The Record Tour

Comedian and former host of "The Daily Show" Trevor Noah will perform Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Bellco Theatre. Tickets.

🎭 3. "The Color Purple"

The Tony Award-winning musical based on the iconic novel by Alice Walker opens at the Wolf Theatre Friday night. Tickets.

🥚 4. Adult Egg Hunt

Head to The Shops at Northfield starting at 10am Saturday to join the hunt for 250 eggs filled with candy and gift cards worth up to $350.

⚽️ 5. Colorado Rapids vs. LAFC

The Rapids will compete for their first win of the season this Saturday against the defending MLS Cup champs. Tickets.

🎵 6. Key Glock: Glockoma Tour

Memphis rapper Key Glock stops by the Fillmore Auditorium on Sunday. Tickets.

🎵 7. John Mayer: Solo

Following the release of his new album, “Sob Rock,” Grammy-winning artist John Mayer will perform at Ball Arena on Monday, April 3. Tickets.

🖼 8. Another Gallery presents: "The Age of Nostalgia"

Fourteen artists from around the world will display work meant to connect you to the past and remind you of a simpler time. The show opens on Thursday, April 6, at 5:30. RSVP.

Worthy of your time:

🚂 April 1-2: Rocky Mountain Train Show

Advertised as the largest show west of the Mississippi, the display spans 120,000 square feet.

Kids 12 and younger get in free.

🏒 April 1: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars

🏀 April 2: Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors