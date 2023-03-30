Colorado's universal preschool program is off to a bumpy start, our education reporting partners at Chalkbeat write.

Driving the news: Families were scheduled to learn today which preschools they had matched with, indicating where they can enroll their children.

On Tuesday, however, Colorado's Department of Early Childhood announced it is delaying the match date to April 26.

What's happening: The move comes in response to pressure from roughly two dozen education and early childhood groups.

They argued the date needed to be postponed due to issues with the matching system's algorithm, which they feared would mean some families would miss out on top choices or be offered programs that didn't suit their needs.

The intrigue: State officials held firm on the March 30 deadline until the last minute.

The department course-corrected after Denver Public Schools had already informed parents the date was fast-approaching.

The big picture: The state-funded universal preschool program is a top campaign promise by Gov. Jared Polis, who says it will save parents money and improve the state's low test scores.

The program is designed to offer 10 to 15 hours a week of free preschool to every 4-year-old in Colorado, with some exceptions for 3-year-olds. Some children, including those from low-income families, are eligible for up to 30 hours weekly.

By the numbers: At least 29,000 families have signed up for the program and more than 1,800 providers are participating, Chalkbeat reports, citing data from the department.

Go deeper with Chalkbeat