Jane Goodall exhibit headed to Denver Museum of Nature & Science

A new exhibition celebrating the life and work of Jane Goodall, one of the most renowned scientists in the field of animal behavior, is headed to Denver.

The interactive exhibit, "Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall," debuts at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science on May 19 and runs through the summer.

Why she matters: Her findings disputed the belief that humans were the only beings to use tools. She also opened the door for researchers who wanted to prove that animals are sentient with personalities, minds and feelings.

Driving the news: Goodall stopped by Denver's Bellco Theatre this month to promote the exhibit and share her insights. Gov. Jared Polis said introducing her was one of the "greatest honors of his life," one that even "outranks" meeting the Dalai Lama and Nelson Mandela.

Wearing her signature ponytail tied near the nape of her neck, Goodall greeted the crowd in chimpanzee, with a series of hoots and pants. "And that simply means this is me, this is Jane," she told a sold-out auditorium that erupted in laughter and applause.

The conservationist focused on hope at a time when she says ecosystems are "collapsing" and society has "moved away from any kind of spiritual connection with the natural world."

What she's saying: Every person has the power to make a difference, but "it takes courage to make change," said Goodall, who turns 89 on April 3.

As she ended the night, she had the crowd say with her in unison: "Together we can, together we will, together we must."

What's next: When the exhibit opens, visitors can experience a virtual 3D expedition to Tanzania's Gombe Stream National Park — where Goodall pioneered her chimpanzee research — as well as life-sized holograms of the primates.