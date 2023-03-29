53 mins ago - Things to Do

Jane Goodall exhibit headed to Denver Museum of Nature & Science

Alayna Alvarez

Jane Goodall in Tanzania's Gombe Stream National Park in 1965. Photo: CBS via Getty Images

A new exhibition celebrating the life and work of Jane Goodall, one of the most renowned scientists in the field of animal behavior, is headed to Denver.

Why she matters: Her findings disputed the belief that humans were the only beings to use tools. She also opened the door for researchers who wanted to prove that animals are sentient with personalities, minds and feelings.

Driving the news: Goodall stopped by Denver's Bellco Theatre this month to promote the exhibit and share her insights. Gov. Jared Polis said introducing her was one of the "greatest honors of his life," one that even "outranks" meeting the Dalai Lama and Nelson Mandela.

  • Wearing her signature ponytail tied near the nape of her neck, Goodall greeted the crowd in chimpanzee, with a series of hoots and pants. "And that simply means this is me, this is Jane," she told a sold-out auditorium that erupted in laughter and applause.
  • The conservationist focused on hope at a time when she says ecosystems are "collapsing" and society has "moved away from any kind of spiritual connection with the natural world."

What she's saying: Every person has the power to make a difference, but "it takes courage to make change," said Goodall, who turns 89 on April 3.

  • As she ended the night, she had the crowd say with her in unison: "Together we can, together we will, together we must."

What's next: When the exhibit opens, visitors can experience a virtual 3D expedition to Tanzania's Gombe Stream National Park — where Goodall pioneered her chimpanzee research — as well as life-sized holograms of the primates.

  • A replica of her research tent can also be explored, while a "Tree of Hope" pledge station offers visitors the opportunity to share what actions they will take to further Goodall's mission.
