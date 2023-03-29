The popular Zillow Gone Wild account on Twitter recently shared this Thornton home with a room fit for a princess.

A Disney princess, that is.

Details: The "stunning contemporary ranch home" has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and sits in a cul-de-sac against an 18-hole golf course. Down in the finished basement, however, is where the magic lies.

The space features an entryway shaped after none other than Mickey Mouse that leads to a room devoted to Disney.

Iconic movie characters and quotes are painted on the walls — and there's even a door that looks like the entrance to a fairytale cottage but leads to a princess-themed bedroom.

Dare to enter? Photo: Gaston Photography, courtesy of Osgood Team Real Estate

What they're saying: "This Thornton, CO home brings 'Be Our Guest' to a whole new level," Zillow Gone Wild tweeted.

The intrigue: There is no mention of the Mickey Mouse room in the listing description.

The bottom line: If you buy this house — listed at $1.1 million — invite us over for a Disney movie marathon.

Photo: Gaston Photography, courtesy of Osgood Team Real Estate

Photo: Gaston Photography, courtesy of Osgood Team Real Estate