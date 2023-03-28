2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Where to find fun food on a stick around Denver
Tuesday is National Something on a Stick Day, an unofficial holiday devoted to ditching the forks and knives and celebrating fun and easy-to-eat food. (Who knew?)
Why it matters: It doesn't really, but it's true some of the tastiest treats come impaled.
What to know: To celebrate the occasion, we're sharing five spots around Denver where you can find unique and stick-y snacks, outside your common corn dogs, kabobs and ice pops:
- Mukja is a women-owned food truck serving Korean street food. It's known for its cheese dogs, deep-fried mozzarella topped with everything from sugar to Flamin' Hot Cheeto dust. (I'm still obsessed with the elote dog after trying it last year.)
- Saints or Sinners, a coffee shop in Edgewater Public Market from the team behind Barbed Wire Reef, focuses on sweet and savory treats, including waffles on a stick topped with chocolate, fruit, whipped cream and more.
- Cucina Bella, which opened in Lowry late last year and just landed on Westword's list of 10 best Italian restaurants, serves mozzarella sticks… on sticks (meta, right?) during happy hour from 3-5pm weekdays.
- KoCo Street Food in Centennial's new food Asian hall, Coark Collective, specializes in fried chicken on a stick (or in a basket if you're feeling basic), with flavors like soy garlic and sweet pineapple.
- Pickle Patch at the Mile High Flea Market, just north of Commerce City, is a "pickle-lover's paradise" between its pickle cotton candy, pickle peanuts, pickle popsicles and jumbo pickles — which come stuck on a stick for carrying convenience.
