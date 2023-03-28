Tuesday is National Something on a Stick Day, an unofficial holiday devoted to ditching the forks and knives and celebrating fun and easy-to-eat food. (Who knew?)

Why it matters: It doesn't really, but it's true some of the tastiest treats come impaled.

What to know: To celebrate the occasion, we're sharing five spots around Denver where you can find unique and stick-y snacks, outside your common corn dogs, kabobs and ice pops: