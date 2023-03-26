It looks delectable, but this cake is a feast for the eyes only.

Driving the news: The towering slice is part of a piece entitled "Western Women Wild With Joy" by artists Emma Hardy, Tina Suszynski, Anna Suszynski and Martha Russo is on display at the Center for Colorado Women's History.

Cat Jensen, education coordinator at the museum, said the piece was installed on March 20 and will be on display at the museum for about a year.

The entire work, which consists of a larger cake with a missing slice — the one loaned to the museum — was originally displayed at the Arvada Center for the Arts.

Between the lines: The cake celebrates Colorado women's role in the suffrage movement.

Its title comes from a news headline by Carolyn Nichols Churchill, a suffragist and editor of The Queen Bee, after Colorado residents passed a law allowing women to vote in 1893.

Zoom in: The artwork is made of women's clothing preserved in porcelain slip, and is topped with pussyhats made popular during women's rights marches in 2017.