19 mins ago - Food and Drink
Mr. Biscuits Bakery serves some of the best biscuits around Denver
I'm here with a PSA that Mr. Biscuits Bakery in Wheat Ridge, the northwest Denver suburb, is serving up delicious biscuits.
Details: The "youth-owned and family-operated" breakfast shop serves homemade biscuits, muffins, cinnamon rolls and other pastries with locally sourced ingredients.
- Joshua Pearson, one of four siblings running the shop, told the Neighborhood Gazette his family opened the bakery in 2021 to honor their mother, who died a few years ago.
What I ordered: The egg and cheese biscuit for $6 — which was perfect, especially at that price. The biscuit was buttery and moist, the cheese was nice and melty, and my eggs were fluffy and fresh.
- Plus, I didn't have to wait in a long line like some of the other biscuit-centric spots around the city (even though I wouldn't have minded with Patsy Cline playing overhead).
