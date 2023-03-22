Mr. Biscuits Bakery serves some of the best biscuits around Denver

I'm here with a PSA that Mr. Biscuits Bakery in Wheat Ridge, the northwest Denver suburb, is serving up delicious biscuits.

Details: The "youth-owned and family-operated" breakfast shop serves homemade biscuits, muffins, cinnamon rolls and other pastries with locally sourced ingredients.

Joshua Pearson, one of four siblings running the shop, told the Neighborhood Gazette his family opened the bakery in 2021 to honor their mother, who died a few years ago.

What I ordered: The egg and cheese biscuit for $6 — which was perfect, especially at that price. The biscuit was buttery and moist, the cheese was nice and melty, and my eggs were fluffy and fresh.