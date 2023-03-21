58 mins ago - Things to Do
Holiday Theater to host Latin America film series
The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver is launching a film series today at the Holiday Theater commemorating the venue's history.
Driving the news: The weekly series called Cinema Azteca will feature Mexican and Latin American films to pay homage to the theater being the first in Denver to feature Spanish-language movies.
- The theater in the city's Highland neighborhood serves as a satellite venue for MCA Denver, which is located closer to downtown.
- The theater closed briefly from December to February for renovations, according to a release.
Details: The new series will feature movies every Tuesday night, and will premiere with a selection of surrealist films by Mexican directors Gerardo Naranjo, María Novaro and Arturo Ripstein.
- The collection focuses on altered perceptions, focusing on things like travel, daydreams, madness, and love, according to the museum's website.
Big picture: The series is one of multiple programs scheduled at the Holiday Theater running through the summer.
