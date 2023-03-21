The Holiday Theater in Denver's Highland neighborhood. Photo: Courtesy of MCA Denver.

The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver is launching a film series today at the Holiday Theater commemorating the venue's history.

Driving the news: The weekly series called Cinema Azteca will feature Mexican and Latin American films to pay homage to the theater being the first in Denver to feature Spanish-language movies.

The theater in the city's Highland neighborhood serves as a satellite venue for MCA Denver, which is located closer to downtown.

The theater closed briefly from December to February for renovations, according to a release.

Details: The new series will feature movies every Tuesday night, and will premiere with a selection of surrealist films by Mexican directors Gerardo Naranjo, María Novaro and Arturo Ripstein.

The collection focuses on altered perceptions, focusing on things like travel, daydreams, madness, and love, according to the museum's website.

Big picture: The series is one of multiple programs scheduled at the Holiday Theater running through the summer.