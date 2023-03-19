Thin Mints and Samoas are Colorado's top Girl Scout cookies

Data: Girl Scouts of Colorado; Chart: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

Thin Mints and Samoas reigned supreme as Colorado's most popular Girl Scout cookies in 2022.

By the numbers: Last year, the two flavors made up more than half of the nearly 3.8 million Girl Scout sweets sold across the Centennial State, according to data the Colorado chapter provided to Axios Denver.

Thin Mints topped the list at 30% of sales, while Samoas made up 21%.

The big picture: We're not that unique when it comes to our cookie-snacking preferences.

Thin Mints and Samoas tend to go neck and neck nationwide year after year, according to Girl Scouts of the USA.

😋 Our thought bubble: Here's where we stand on the cookie conversation.

John: I have a soft spot for Tagalongs, but (frozen) Thin Mints are a delight, too.

I have a soft spot for Tagalongs, but (frozen) Thin Mints are a delight, too. Alayna: Thin Mints were my fave when I was a wee Brownie. But sometime around middle school, something switched in me and Samoas have been my go-to ever since.

Thin Mints were my fave when I was a wee Brownie. But sometime around middle school, something switched in me and Samoas have been my go-to ever since. Esteban: Thin Mints, until I discovered Samoas. Fun fact: I can eat an entire box by myself in one sitting.

Be smart: The annual cookie-selling season wrapped up in Colorado on March 12 (😢), so here's to counting down 'til next year.