Players from the University of Utah and Gonzaga University during a 2016 NCAA Tournament game at Ball Arena in Denver. Photo: Jack Dempsey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

March Madness is returning to the Mile High City.

Driving the news: Ball Arena will host first- and second-round games for the men's NCAA basketball tournament starting tomorrow, including some big-name schools with a legitimate shot at the title.

Baylor, who won it all in 2021, and Gonzaga, the runner-up that year, are both No. 3 seeds playing in Denver.

Details: There will be four first-round games Friday.

(3) Baylor vs (14) UC Santa Barbara at 11:30am (TNT)

(6) Creighton vs (11) N.C. State at 2pm (TNT)

(3) Gonzaga vs (14) Grand Canyon at 5:35pm (truTV)

(6) TCU vs (11) Arizona State OR Nevada at 8:05pm (truTV)

Cost: Tickets start at $105 — though some face-value seats may become available today.

Of note: The CU Boulder women's basketball team made the Big Dance in the NCAA women's tournament, grabbing a No. 6 seed. The team plays No. 11 seed Middle Tennessee at 5pm Saturday in Durham, N.C.