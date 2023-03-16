2 hours ago - Sports
Colorado guide to March Madness
March Madness is returning to the Mile High City.
Driving the news: Ball Arena will host first- and second-round games for the men's NCAA basketball tournament starting tomorrow, including some big-name schools with a legitimate shot at the title.
- Baylor, who won it all in 2021, and Gonzaga, the runner-up that year, are both No. 3 seeds playing in Denver.
Details: There will be four first-round games Friday.
- (3) Baylor vs (14) UC Santa Barbara at 11:30am (TNT)
- (6) Creighton vs (11) N.C. State at 2pm (TNT)
- (3) Gonzaga vs (14) Grand Canyon at 5:35pm (truTV)
- (6) TCU vs (11) Arizona State OR Nevada at 8:05pm (truTV)
Cost: Tickets start at $105 — though some face-value seats may become available today.
Of note: The CU Boulder women's basketball team made the Big Dance in the NCAA women's tournament, grabbing a No. 6 seed. The team plays No. 11 seed Middle Tennessee at 5pm Saturday in Durham, N.C.
- The CU men's team is playing in the NIT, and advanced to the next round after defeating Seton Hall 65-64 on Tuesday. CU will play New Mexico/Utah Valley next.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.