CU Boulder discovers "human signature" frozen on Mount Everest
If you were to cough or sneeze on one of the world's tallest peaks, there's a good chance your germs will linger there — for centuries, a recent study from CU Boulder shows.
Why it matters: The findings are shedding light on the hidden impacts of tourism on some of the world's most precious places. The study could also offer a better understanding of how resilient life is on Earth, and beyond.
Driving the news: Research published in February by CU Boulder shows scientists discovered DNA from the human nose and mouth in soil samples above 26,000 feet on Mount Everest — the first time that advanced gene sequencing technology has been used to analyze soil from such a high elevation, researchers say.
- The data suggests that extremely high-elevation environments could act as "deep-freeze collection points" for certain microbes, including human-borne contaminants "that may never leave once they arrive."
What they're saying: "There is a human signature frozen in the microbiome of Everest, even at that elevation," Steve Schmidt, senior author on the paper, said in a statement.
The big picture: CU Boulder researchers say their work carries interstellar implications, particularly as scientists break new barriers in space.
- "We might find life on other planets and cold moons," said Schmidt. "We'll have to be careful to make sure we're not contaminating them with our own."
