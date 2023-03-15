Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, from "Shark Tank," debuts in Denver
A lobster-licious food truck that got its start on ABC's "Shark Tank" is rolling across Denver.
Details: Cousins Maine Lobster, which launched in Denver in late January, is popping up all over town to serve "wild-caught" and "sustainably harvested" lobster on everything from classic rolls to tater tots, tacos and grilled cheeses.
- The Los Angeles-based franchise has expanded into over 40 cities nationwide since partnering with "Shark Tank's" Barbara Corcoran more than a decade ago.
🤤 My thought bubble: I got the lobster grilled cheese ($17), featuring thick pieces of tender lobster meat, gooey pepper jack and cheddar cheeses, and buttery Texas-style toast.
- It was melt-in-your-mouth amazing, and I'm not sure how another grilled cheese will top this one.
What they're saying: Raj Mohan, who runs the Denver franchise with his brother Rahul, said the city presented a "unique opportunity" for the business.
- "There is not a lot of lobster availability for consumers in Denver and the market is very food-truck friendly," he said in a statement.
If you go: Find the food truck parked in various locations in Lakewood, Centennial, Aurora and Wheat Ridge through the rest of the week. The schedule changes weekly.
