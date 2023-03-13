🗓️ Important dates:

Today: Ballots mailed out this week. 24-hour ballot drop-off boxes open.

Ballots mailed out this week. 24-hour ballot drop-off boxes open. March 20: Voting center opens at the Wellington E. Webb Municipal Office Building.

March 27: All other vote centers open. Last day to mail your ballot, and last day to register to vote and receive a ballot by mail.

All other vote centers open. Last day to mail your ballot, and last day to register to vote and receive a ballot by mail. April 4: Election Day! Mail ballots must be returned to a drop box by 7pm, or voters must be in line by 7pm to cast an in-person ballot.

Election Day! Mail ballots must be returned to a drop box by 7pm, or voters must be in line by 7pm to cast an in-person ballot. April 12: Deadline for military and overseas voters to cure their ballots.

📍 Where to vote: There are 43 ballot boxes across the city, which are open 24/7. Use the Denver clerk's map to find in-person voting sites and drop boxes.

🖊️ Register on the spot: Even if you're not yet registered (confirm your status online), you can still cast a ballot through Election Day in person — but only if you have lived in the city for at least 22 days as of March 13.

💳 Come prepared: Denver voters must bring a valid ID to cast their vote in person.

📱 Track your ballot: Sign up for BallotTrax to get updates about the status of your ballot, including when it's headed your way and when it's been received by election officials.