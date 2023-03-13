1-minute voter guide: Denver's referred questions 2M and 2N

The Denver City Council is asking voters to decide on three policies this April, including whether to lift the city's conservation easement on the defunct Park Hill Golf Course and allow development there.

Here's a breakdown of the other two measures, which also relate to Denver's zoning code:

Referred Question 2M: This asks voters to remove certain language from the city's charter (essentially Denver's constitution) that relates to the Board of Adjustment, a group that considers exceptions to the city's zoning code.

The move would clear the way for city council members to hear more zoning appeals, including around ADA compliance and tree preservation — which aren't currently considered legitimate reasons for variances, appeals or exceptions through city code.

The measure is sponsored by council members Robin Kniech and Amanda Sandoval. There has not been any formal opposition to it.

Referred Question 2N: Similar to 2M, this question focuses on zoning changes. If approved by voters, it would mandate that only property owners in Denver could formally protest the city's decision to pass or reject a zoning ordinance and require a supermajority vote from the council.