Denver's most popular workouts and fitness studios
Looking to hit the gym or fitness center? Here are some details to get you started.
What to know: The most popular workouts in the U.S., according to ClassPass:
- Yoga (which is also most popular in Denver)
- Strength training
- Pilates
Where to go: These are some of the more popular studios:
High Ride Cycle is like a dance party on a bike. They offer cardio, weights and resistance to provide a full-body workout in just 45 minutes.
- High Ride instructor Alissa Benson was voted "Best Instructor " by ClassPass. There are currently two locations, in Sloan's Lake and Northglenn, and a third opening in the University area in the spring.
Other popular options on the platform:
- TransFORM Colorado in RiNo and LoDo.
- Duality in Sloan's Lake.
