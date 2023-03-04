20 mins ago - Things to Do

Denver's most popular workouts and fitness studios

Maxwell Millington
Illustration of a treadmill with a forked yellow road line in the middle

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Looking to hit the gym or fitness center? Here are some details to get you started.

What to know: The most popular workouts in the U.S., according to ClassPass:

  • Yoga (which is also most popular in Denver)
  • Strength training
  • Pilates

Where to go: These are some of the more popular studios:

High Ride Cycle is like a dance party on a bike. They offer cardio, weights and resistance to provide a full-body workout in just 45 minutes.

  • High Ride instructor Alissa Benson was voted "Best Instructor " by ClassPass. There are currently two locations, in Sloan's Lake and Northglenn, and a third opening in the University area in the spring.

Other popular options on the platform:

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more