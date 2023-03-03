Hot homes: 5 Denver listings starting at $550K

Spring is around the corner — and Denver real estate is beginning to bloom again after months of a drooping market, industry experts tell us.

Why it matters: More appealing homes are starting to sprout.

Case in point: Here are five amazing abodes $2.5 million and under that just hit the market and are expected to go quickly.

Why we love it: This urban loft in the heart of one of Denver's buzziest neighborhoods offers industrial-chic charm, plus prime city views from a private rooftop deck.

Neighborhood: RiNo

RiNo Specs: 1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 1,202 square feet

1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 1,202 square feet Listing agent: Kevin Capra at Compass

Kevin Capra at Compass Features: Open kitchen with bar and granite countertops, modern light fixtures, primary bedroom with hardwood floors, two walk-in closets and updated bathroom, in-unit washer and dryer and two off-street dedicated parking spaces.

2715 Blake St., Unit 3. Photo: Courtesy of Compass

Why we love it: You can live like a celebrity in this posh downtown penthouse, which features glass-window walls, a private balcony and unbeatable panoramic mountain views.

Neighborhood: Riverfront Park

Riverfront Park Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,036 square feet

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,036 square feet Listing agent: David DiPetro

David DiPetro Features: 15-foot ceilings, fireplace, kitchen with custom cabinetry and black tile backsplash, floor-to-ceiling windows, walk-in closet, in-unit washer and dryer and one deeded garage space.

1700 Bassett St., Unit 2116. Photo: Geo Flores/milehimodern

Why we love it: This contemporary treasure sits on a sunny, south-facing corner lot and boasts views of the city from the rooftop deck.

Neighborhood: LoHi

LoHi Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,727 square feet

4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,727 square feet Listing agent: Rachel Gallegos at milehimodern

Rachel Gallegos at milehimodern Features: Hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry and quartz countertops, expansive windows, gas fireplace, vaulted third-floor loft space, front courtyard, back patio and a two-car garage.

3501 Navajo St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

Why we love it: This elegant and immaculately-maintained Tudor, built in 1947, is nestled on an oversized corner lot in one of the city's most coveted neighborhoods. It's also all about the details, from the wine cellar to the pops of crimson and fruitless apple trees.

Neighborhood: Morgan's Historic District (Cheesman Park, Congress Park)

Morgan's Historic District (Cheesman Park, Congress Park) Specs: 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 4,917 square feet

4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 4,917 square feet Listing agent: David Schlichter at Compass

David Schlichter at Compass Features: Chef's kitchen with honed marble countertops, hardwood floors, three fireplaces, sunroom, five-piece bathroom in primary suite, sprawling backyard for entertaining and oversized attached garage.

865 York St. Photo: Courtesy of Compass

Why we love it: This light-filled mansion offers a breathtaking backyard that's perfect for hosting guests and gathering family.

Neighborhood: Hilltop

Hilltop Specs: 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 5,163 square feet above, 1,363-square-foot basement

7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 5,163 square feet above, 1,363-square-foot basement Listing agent: Alison Zuckert and John Zuckert at milehimodern

Alison Zuckert and John Zuckert at milehimodern Features: Two grand staircases, vaulted ceilings, vast windows, large kitchen with dual ovens and dishwashers, finished basement, private backyard with patio underneath a pergola and two-car attached garage.

155 S. Forest St. Photo: Daniel De Los Monteros/milehimodern

