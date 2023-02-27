1 hour ago - Sports

Patti Zhou finishes second at Copper Mountain's Dew Tour competition

John Frank

What a view from the Copper Mountain superpipe. Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Copper Mountain hosted the high-flying Dew Tour snowboard and ski competition over the weekend.

  • Plenty of Colorado riders landed on the podium, including 11-year-old Patti Zhou, a Chinese snowboarder who lives in Colorado and is considered the sport's next big thing. She finished second in the women's snowboard superpipe.
