Poonam Moore looks across her Southlands Mall store, Poonam’s by Design. Photo: Philip B. Poston/Sentinel Colorado/AP Storyshare

Crying customers are not what Poonam Moore expected at her new Aurora showroom. She's an interior designer, after all.

Yes, but: That's what happened when Moore starred on HGTV's new "Rico to the Rescue" series, which debuted in January, the Sentinel reports.

Details: The show features home builder Rico León, who helps "rescue" homeowners from botched remodeling projects. Moore serves as the show's design expert.

The crew traveled across Colorado last year, helping homeowners in Five Points, Parker, Evergreen and elsewhere, as part of the eight-episode run.

What she's saying: The best part of the show for Moore was telling cash-strapped homeowners she could help, for free. "Some couples sat here and cried," she said.

The back story: Moore, a native of Fiji who grew up in Los Angeles and Denver, started her company in 2006 and opened Poonam's by Design at Southlands Mall in February 2020.

Her workload exploded with the pandemic and she initially hesitated about auditioning for the show, where she beat out 100 applicants.

"It was a very busy, stressful experience but overall it was really fun," she said. "I would totally do it again."

Be smart: Moore shared three tips to help homeowners work with contractors.