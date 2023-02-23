Denver in line for $1M grant as it seeks for answers to curb teen violence

At least four teenagers in Denver have been victims of shootings — three of them fatal — over the past three months.

What's happening: Tayanna Manuel, 16, Aaliyah Cortez, 16, and Elias Armstrong, 12, have been killed since Christmas.

And Luis Garcia, 16, was hospitalized after being shot outside East High School last week.

Driving the news: The city is set to receive a $1 million grant from the state to develop an approach for crime and crisis intervention for young people.

It would focus on what Denver Public Schools calls pathway schools, which are for at-risk youth who have been exposed to traumatic events like domestic violence, Denver Public Safety Youth Programs director Pat Hedrick said Wednesday.

Among the program's goals would be providing more students with mental health or substance use counseling at their schools.

The spike in violence is also prompting some city leaders to consider bringing back school resource officers.

Why it matters: The string of recent violent incidents involving youth has left some young people in the city reeling as they fear losing friends and classmates.

What they're saying: "We're scared," East High School student Teo Tullar told the Denver City Council on Tuesday. "We don't want to be in school — we don't feel safe there."

Tullar and other East High students attended the meeting to ask local lawmakers for help to address the violence. Tullar said he feels "powerless."

Zoom in: Bryan "Pastor B" Sederwall, who runs the Denver Dream Center, which helps people with reentry, and frequently works with at-risk youth, tells Axios Denver there's a sense of "pent-up frustration" among young people he works with.

Sederwall thinks giving young people things to do — like afterschool programs or playing sports — gives them a positive outlet and keeps them out of trouble.

Threat level: "What I see is that there is way more fear, and way more fights, and way more threats … than there was four years ago," Denver City Councilmember Amanda Sawyer, who is a mother to teenagers, said during Wednesday's meeting.