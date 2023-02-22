Denverites want to move. Here's where they're searching.

A recent Redfin report suggests more people are looking to leave the Mile High City, but it's not quite as dire as it sounds.

By the numbers: Metro Denver came in 7th among places homeowners were looking to leave.

That's based on searches on Redfin's site from November-January.

Of note: The data doesn't reflect actual moves, just searches for potential homes.

Between the lines: The median home sale price in Denver was $531,200 in January — significantly higher than the $383,460 median sale price for a home in the U.S.

Reality check: A majority of people in Denver searching for a home want to stay here: 67% of homebuyers searched sites within the city's metro area.

Yes, but: Three of the top 10 destinations for people looking to leave were elsewhere in Colorado, including Fort Collins, Breckenridge and Steamboat Springs, according to Redfin.

Chicago was the top city with more than 3,500 searches.

Zoom out: San Francisco homebuyers searched about moving to Denver more than any other metro area, according to Redfin.