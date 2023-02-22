Denverites want to move. Here's where they're searching.
A recent Redfin report suggests more people are looking to leave the Mile High City, but it's not quite as dire as it sounds.
By the numbers: Metro Denver came in 7th among places homeowners were looking to leave.
- That's based on searches on Redfin's site from November-January.
Of note: The data doesn't reflect actual moves, just searches for potential homes.
Between the lines: The median home sale price in Denver was $531,200 in January — significantly higher than the $383,460 median sale price for a home in the U.S.
Reality check: A majority of people in Denver searching for a home want to stay here: 67% of homebuyers searched sites within the city's metro area.
Yes, but: Three of the top 10 destinations for people looking to leave were elsewhere in Colorado, including Fort Collins, Breckenridge and Steamboat Springs, according to Redfin.
- Chicago was the top city with more than 3,500 searches.
Zoom out: San Francisco homebuyers searched about moving to Denver more than any other metro area, according to Redfin.
