Tattered Cover Book Store's top Black History Month reads
Denver's Tattered Cover Book Store is sharing dozens of top reads by some of the most notable Black authors and historical figures.
Why it matters: You don't have to leave your book nook to honor, amplify and better understand Black life, culture and history.
In the Fiction category:
- "Black Cake" by Charmaine Wilkerson
- "The Survivalists" by Kashana Cauley
- "The House of Eve" by Sadeqa Johnson
- "Tread of Angels" by Rebecca Roanhorse
- "Under the Skin: The Hidden Toll of Racism on American Lives and on the Health of Our Nation" by Linda Villarosa
- "Black Art: A Cultural History" by Richard J. Powell
- "AphroChic: Celebrating the Legacy of the Black Family Home" by Jeanine Hays, Bryan Mason
- "The Great Mrs. Elias" by Barbara Chase-Riboud
- "We Are Here (An All Because You Matter Book)" by Tami Charles, Bryan Collier (Illustrator)
- "Promise Boys" by Nick Brooks
